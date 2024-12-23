Garrett Wilson clearly isn't happy. And his future with the New York Jets seems murkier than ever.

The star wide receiver wants to win more than anything, but three losing seasons to start his NFL career have taken their toll.

Wilson has been an extremely bright spot for the Jets during that span, setting team receiving records and establishing himself as one of the top players in the NFL at his position. He's the fourth-most targeted player in the league this season.

But he still believes he could do more — and that he can help the Jets (4-11) win.

Wilson had six catches for 54 yards on Sunday in New York's 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Four of his seven targets came during the Jets' final drive. Davante Adams had 13 targets and clearly has been the favorite target of Aaron Rodgers — not surprising since they played together eight years in Green Bay.

But Wilson has seemed almost an afterthought lately.

"I don't know, to be honest with you, man," Wilson said after the game when asked why he wasn't more involved in the offense. "I've just got to go out and put my best foot forward and hope that things fall my way. I'd love to be involved, love to make an impact on the game, but if people see it differently, then it's out of my control.

“So, just trying to do what I can do.”

That came a few days after Wilson was noncommittal on whether he can see himself staying with the Jets long term if they offer him a contract extension after the season. He had a similar response after the game.

“At the end of the day, we've got to find ways to get Garrett the ball more often,” interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Monday. “He’s one of the best players on our team, if not one of the best players in this league, especially at his position, so the progression for a lot of different reasons from a coverage standpoint took (Rodgers) off Garrett, but at the same time, we've got to find ways to get him the ball, for sure.”

Wilson is due for an extension after this season, but the Jets have control over his contract through the 2027 season. There are rumblings that Wilson, who ranks among the league leaders with 90 receptions and 987 yards receiving, could seek a trade.

The Jets' next general manager and coach will have to make decisions on the futures of several players, including Rodgers, but Wilson also will be a priority in the team's offseason conversations.

“If you weren’t frustrated, I think that would bother me to an extent,” Ulbrich said. “I think he’s just one of those ultimate competitors that wants the ball, not for selfish reasons. Just from the standpoint he knows he can help our team win if he does have the ball in his hands.”

What’s working

Fast starts. The Jets have scored touchdowns on their opening possession in each of their last two games after previously not doing so all season.

What needs help

With the team out of the playoff hunt, Ulbrich was aggressive. The Jets went for it on fourth down five times against the Rams and converted just twice. Two of the stops led to points for Los Angeles.

After Breece Hall was stuffed on fourth-and-1 at the Jets 33 in the second quarter, the Rams kicked a field goal to tie it.

On their first possession of the second half, the Jets went for it on a fourth-and-4 from the Rams 13 instead of kicking a field goal. But Rodgers' fade pass to Adams was incomplete, ending a 14-play, 78-yard drive. Los Angeles followed by kicking another tying field goal.

Stock up

CB D.J. Reed. The veteran defensive back has arguably been the Jets' best cornerback this season. Reed is scheduled to be a free agent during the coming offseason and could be in for a big payday. Whether to bring him back will be a major topic of conversation for the Jets' new regime.

Stock down

K Anders Carlson. He briefly provided some stability as the Jets' fourth kicker this season but has struggled lately. Carlson missed an extra point, his second of the season, and was wide right on a late 49-yard field goal try that would've made it a one-score game and given the Jets a chance at a comeback attempt against the Rams. Ulbrich said there's a chance there could be another change this week.

Injuries

Rookie LT Olu Fashanu is dealing with a foot injury. The first-round pick was seen on crutches after the game, but Ulbrich said Fashanu was still getting tests done to determine the severity of the injury. ... DT Quinnen Williams was inactive with a hamstring injury. He tested it before the game and was scratched. Ulbrich said there's a chance he'll play this week. ... CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring) and S Tony Adams (ankle) left the game with injuries.

Key number

0 — The Jets scored 9 points and had no punts in the loss to Los Angeles. They joined the 1991 Colts — a 16-7 loss to the Patriots in the season opener — as the only teams in the Super Bowl era to score fewer than 10 points and not punt.

What’s next

The Jets travel for their last road game of the season to Buffalo, where they'll take on the AFC East rival Bills.

