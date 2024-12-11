The NFL returns to TSN for a full slate of games in Week 15 as the playoff picture begins to crystalize.

Take a look at which matchups will be on the network this week and where you can find them.

You can also keep up with all the biggest plays and scoring drives from around Week 15 with NFL RedZone on TSN+.

Rams open Week 15 against 49ers in NFC West clash on TNF

Watch the Rams battle the 49ers LIVE on TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT.

Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) pulled off a major upset a week ago, stunning the Buffalo Bills 44-42 behind an almost-perfect day from the offence.

Matthew Stafford threw for 320 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Kyren Williams rushed in a pair of scores and the team compiled over 450 yards of offence with no turnovers in a dominant showing.

That win helped them stay just a game behind the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West title as the season begins to wind down. Now a road battle against the San Francisco 49ers (6-7) is their next test as the Rams look to keep momentum high.

San Francisco's biggest enemy this season has been health: Key role players on both sides of the ball, including wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, offensive tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and edge rusher Nick Bosa have all missed significant time and none are expected to be ready to go against Los Angeles.

Despite the injury issues, the 49ers still find themselves only a game behind the Rams after trouncing the Chicago Bears 38-13 in Week 14 - a win which All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner thinks may have re-energized the group.

“The product we were putting on the field the last couple weeks just wasn’t us. We knew that," said Warner."We had a great opportunity this week to come out at home and right those wrongs and get back to playing our style and what we do best.”

Burrow continues MVP push in early Sunday window as Bengals battle Titans

Watch the Bengals take on the Titans LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 1:00p.m. ET / 10:00a.m. PT.

Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals

In a season in which a lot has gone wrong for the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8), quarterback Joe Burrow has been a force for the offence.

The Bengals beat the Cowboys 27-20 on Monday Night Football a week ago, where Burrow threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns, pushing his league-leading totals to 3,706 yards and 33 touchdowns.

The former first-overall draft pick has thrown at least three touchdown passes in five consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans (3-10) have lost two in a row, including an ugly 10-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars a week ago.

On TSN+, watch the Houston Texans and young star QB CJ Stroud take on the Miami Dolphins, who have won four of their last five as they try to fight back into the AFC playoff picture.

Battle of Pennsylvania pits Steelers against Eagles in clash of division leaders

Watch the Steelers play the Eagles LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 4:25p.m. ET / 1:25p.m. PT.

Jaylen Warren Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles (11-2), who already clinched a spot in the NFC a week ago.

Russell Wilson has revitalized his career after struggling with the Denver Broncos the last two seasons, and has a 6-1 record leading Pittsburgh after an ankle injury kept him sidelined to open the season.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have won nine straight and look like the class of the NFC alongside the Detroit Lions.

Veteran running back Saquon Barkley has been unbelievable in his first year with the Eagles, rushing for a career-high 1,623 yards in 13 games (also a franchise record) and 11 touchdowns.

“How cool is it that we have a team rushing record in Week 13?” Head coach Nick Sirianni said after the game.

Packers battle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football

Watch the Packers battle the Seahawks LIVE on the TSN Network, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT.

Jordan Love Green Bay Packers

Sunday night's prime-time game features the Green Bay Packers (9-4) against the Seattle Seahawks (8-5), where both teams need every win they can get down the stretch.

Green Bay is third in the brutal NFC North, three games behind the Lions with the tiebreaker already lost, meaning they will likely need a wild-card berth to make the playoffs.

The Seahawks lead the NFC West by a game, but given the standings elsewhere in the conference, a division title is their easiest path to the playoffs.

With wins in four straight games, Seattle is treating every game as the most important on the schedule, and the results are reflecting it.

“Every game’s a championship game, and if you really take that approach then when you get to the big game it won’t feel different,” Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said on Sunday. "I think we’re developing it as a team, and I think the mindset is what’s really setting us apart right now.”

Two games headline Monday Night Football slate

Watch the Vikings play the Bears LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT.

The NFC North gets the spotlight in the earlier slot on Monday Night Football, with the Minnesota Vikings (11-2) taking on the Chicago Bears (4-9).

Minnesota has won six straight, but haven't been able to gain on the division-leading Lions, who have wins in 11 straight.

Chicago fired their head coach Matt Eberflus after an embarrassing loss on Thanksgiving Day to those Lions, but were overwhelmed 38-10 against the 49ers a week ago in interim head coach Thomas Brown's debut for their seventh-straight defeat.

Watch the Falcons battle the Raiders LIVE on TSN1/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8:30p.m. ET / 5:30p.m. PT.

Later on, the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) try to right the ship against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11).

Atlanta is a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South title, but have lost four straight behind poor performances from quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has eight interceptions against zero touchdowns in the losing streak.

Fans and pundits alike are calling for the Falcons to start Michael Penix Jr., the eighth-overall pick in this year's draft, at QB, but head coach Raheem Morris is sticking with his veteran.

"I just think Kirk was the guy that led us to the 6-3 record, and we've got to find a way to get out of this funk and get it back going down the end of the stretch, which we believe that we can do," Morris said.

The Raiders have lost nine straight and are tied with the New York Giants for worst record in the league.