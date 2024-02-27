Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht says the team would love to retain the services of impending free-agent wide receiver Mike Evans and are doing whatever they can to make that happen.

Licht spoke on Tuesday in Indianapolis ahead of the NFL Combine.

“We’re working very hard on that," Licht said. "Both sides, both ends are. Trust me, we all want Mike.”

A five-time Pro Bowler, the 30-year-old Evans has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Bucs who took him with the seventh overall selection of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.

In 17 games last season, Evans hauled in 79 receptions for 1,255 yards and a league-leading 13 receiving touchdowns. It was Evans's 10th consecutive season with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

Licht says his team would love to bring back all of its high-profile impending free agents.

“I mean, if we can re-sign Mike and [quarterback] Baker [Mayfield], [linebacker] Lavonte [David] and [kicker] Chase [McLaughlin] and [safety] Antoine [Winfield Jr.] and [offensive tackle] Tristan [Wirfs], we should be throwing another [Super Bowl championship] boat parade. That’s a pretty good class there.”

The negotiation period for NFL free agency is set to open on Mar. 11.