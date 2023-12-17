NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito missed the final four offensive plays of the first half of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after taking a hit during a scramble that helped set up a 40-yard field goal by punter Jamie Gillan.

The Giants had Gillan kick the field goal, which cut the Saints’ lead to 7-6 at halftime, because kicker Randy Bullock injured his hamstring on a kickoff in the first quarter. Bullock was listed as questionable to return. DeVito returned to the lineup for the Giants' first possession of the third quarter.

Tyrod Taylor took the last four offensive snaps of the second quarter for the Giants, completing two short passes for 13 yards before Gillan's field goal.

DeVito, an undrafted rookie who has become a sensation in New York by winning his previous three starts, went out on a hit by defensive back Isaac Yiadom.

Bullock made a 56-yard field goal on the game's opening possession, but he appeared to hurt himself on the ensuing kickoff.

The Giants were not in place-kicking situations during their next several possessions, but Bullock could be seen standing on the sideline without his helmet and not preparing to come in for a possible try when New York's offense crossed midfield in the second quarter.

Bullock has been the Giants' kicker since Week 9, after season-opening kicker Graham Gano was placed on IR because of a knee injury. Bullock has made five of six field-goal attempts, which his lone miss coming from beyond 40 yards.

Gillan has been known to practice field goals and attempted one with Cleveland in 2020, missing from 61 yards against the New York Jets on Dec. 27, 2020.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL