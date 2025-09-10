After an exciting open to the season, the NFL season continues with Week 2 as the standings continue to take shape in the young campaign.

The action gets underway on Thursday Night Football as Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers take on Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, with both teams looking to go 2-0 on the season.

TSN's Sunday coverage opens with the Jared Goff and the defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions battling Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, with both teams looking for their first win of the season, while Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars clash with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals over on TSN+.

That is followed up with the Indianapolis Colts looking to continue their strong start to the season against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in the 4 p.m. window.

Sunday Night Football features a battle of two quarterbacks in their first full seasons in the starting role as J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings look for their second win of the season against Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons.

The week wraps up with a Monday Night Football doubleheader as C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans host Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers battling Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fans can also keep up with all the biggest plays and scoring drives from around Week 2 with NFL RedZone with a subscription to TSN+.

Thursday Night Football

The Commanders travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers with both teams trying to remain perfect on the young season.

Watch the Commanders battle the Packers LIVE Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Parsons era in Green Bay opened without a hitch in Week 1 as the Packers defeated the Lions 27-13 to begin the 2025 campaign.

Jordan Love threw for 188 yards with two touchdown passes in the victory while Parsons opened his Packers career with a tackle and a sack. Running back Josh Jacobs also recorded 66 rushing yards and a touchdown, while receiver Jayden Reed had 45 yards and a touchdown catch.

Washington opened their season with a commanding 21-6 win over the New York Giants.

Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, threw for 233 yards, 68 rushing yards, and a passing touchdown to open his sophomore season, while newly acquired receiver Deebo Samuel had 77 receiving yards in his Commanders debut.

Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt also had 82 rushing yards with a touchdown after taking over the starting running back role in Week 1.

The Commanders finished second in the NFC East last season with a 12-5 record, securing the second wild card spot. The young Commanders team surprised the football world by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Lions in the first two rounds before falling 55-23 to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

This is the first time the two teams are meeting since Week 7 of the 2022 campaign, which resulted in a 23-21 victory for the Commanders.

Sunday afternooon on TSN

Sunday's Week 2 NFL coverage begins with the Bears taking on the Lions with both teams looking for the first win of the season.

Watch the Bears battle the Lions Sunday LIVE at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN1/3/4. TSN/ca, and the TSN App.

Detroit entered the 2025 campaign with high expectations after winning the NFC North in 2024 with a 15-2 record and securing the top seed in the NFC. They eventually fell to the Commanders 45-31 in the Divisional Playoff in the playoffs.

Their path to repeat that performance took a hit when they lost 27-13 to the Packers in Week 1.

Jared Goff threw for 225 yards with a touchdown and interception in the loss, while tight end Sam LaPorta had 79 receiving yards.

The Bears were looking for a strong start to their season after finishing last in the NFC North in 2024 with a 5-12 record, leading the team to fire head coach Matt Eberflus mid-season.

Chicago hired offensive coordinator Ben Johnson away from the Lions as their new head coach in the off-season but the team disappointed in his debut, blowing an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter to fall 27-24 to the Minnesota Vikings.

Sophomore pivot Caleb Williams threw for 210 passing yards, 58 rushing yards, and a passing and rushing touchdown but struggled down the stretch. Receiver DJ Moore had 68 receiving yards while Rome Odunze had 37 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Subscribers to TSN+ will also have a chance to get a look at the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars with both teams looking to go 2-0 on the season.

Watch the Jaguars battle the Bengals LIVE Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+.

The Bengals opened their season with a narrow 17-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns that was decided by an Evan McPherson field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Canadian Chase Brown starred in the matchup with 43 receiving yards and a touchdown, while star quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 113 passing yards with a touchdown.

The Bengals are coming off a 9-8 record during the 2024 campaign that saw them finish third in the AFC North, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Jacksonville enters Week 2 after a solid 26-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers that saw running back Travis Etienne Jr. run rampant with 143 rushing yards.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 178 yards with a touchdown and interception while star rookie receiver Travis Hunter had 33 receiving yards in his debut.

The Jaguars are coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw them finish with a 4-13 record land them in third in the AFC South and missing the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts look to continue winning habits as they face each other in the 4 p.m. window on TSN.

Watch the Broncos take on the Colts LIVE Sunday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Indianapolis is coming off a convincing 33-8 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 that saw Daniel Jones make his debut as the Colts' starting quarterback.

Jones threw for 272 yards with a passing touchdown and ran in for two more in the victory while Jonathan Taylor had 71 rushing yards.

The Colts are coming off a disappointing 8-9 season in 2024 that placed them second in the AFC South and outside of the playoff picture.

Denver opened their season with a 20-12 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, spoiling the debut of 2025 No. 1 overall selection Cam Ward.

Bo Nix threw for 176 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the win, while Courtland Sutton had 61 receiving yards with a touchdown.

The Broncos finished third in the AFC West last season with a 10-7 record, claiming a wild-card position.

The Colts and Broncos faced each other once last season which resulted in a 31-13 win for Denver.

Sunday Night Football

J.J. McCarthy looks to continue the strong start to his rookie year as his Vikings host Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

Watch the Falcons battle the Vikings LIVE Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

McCarthy struggled in the first three quarters of their matchup against the Bears on Monday night, but threw two touchdown passes and ran in for another in the fourth quarter to mount an 11-point comeback and claim the victory.

The former Michigan Wolverine had 143 yards and an interception in the win, while receivers Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones each had 44 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Minnesota finished second in the NFC North last season with a 14-3 record and claimed the first wild card spot in the NFC. They were eliminated in the Wild Card Playoff with a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Penix Jr. began his first full season as the starting quarterback of the Falcons with a narrow 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers. The 25-year-old pivot threw for 298 passing yards with a passing and rushing touchdown in the loss. He now has 1,035 passing yards in his first four career starts, which is the most of any Falcons quarterback in franchise history.

Bijan Robinson was dominant for the Falcons with 100 receiving yards with a touchdown, while tight end Kyle Pitts also contributed 49 receiving yards.

Atlanta finished second in the NFC South last season with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

Monday Night Football Doubleheader

The Houston Texas try to get their season on track as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Watch the Texans battle the Buccaneers LIVE Monday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT across the TSN Network, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

They are coming off a 14-9 loss to the Rams in Week 1 that saw star quarterback C.J. Stroud throw for 188 yards with an interception and ran for 32 yards.

Jayden Higgens led the receiving corps with 32 receiving yards followed by Xavier Hutchinson with 30 yards. Nick Chubb also ran for 60 yards in the loss.

Houston are the defending AFC South champions after finishing last season with a 10-7 record. They eventually fell 23-14 to the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Playoff.

The Buccaneers opened their season with a narrow 23-20 victory over the Falcons that saw the team claim victory with a Baker Mayfield 25-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Egbuka with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Mayfield threw for 167 yards with three touchdown passes in the win, while Egbuka caught two touchdown passes on 67 receiving yards.

The Buccaneers are the defending NFC South champions after going 10-7 last season. They were eliminated in the Wild Card playoff 23-20 loss against the Commanders.

Week 2 wraps up with an AFC West clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watch the Chargers battle the Raiders LIVE Monday at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT across the TSN Network, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Chargers opened up their season with a standout 27-21 victory over the Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday.

Justin Herbert threw for 318 yards with three touchdowns, adding another 32 yards on the ground in the victory.

Receiver Quentin Johnston added 79 receiving yards with two touchdown catches. Receiver Ladd McConkey also had 74 receiving yards in the win and Keenan Allen added 68 receiving yards with a touchdown.

The Chargers finished second in the AFC West last season with an 11-6 record finishing with the top wild-card spot in the AFC. They were eliminated in the Wild Card Playoff by the Texans in a 32-12 loss.

Geno Smith opened his Raiders career with a 20-13 win over the New England Patriots in his debut on Sunday.

The 34-year-old pivot threw for 362 yards with a touchdown pass and interception in the win, while tight end Brock Bowers added 103 receiving yards.

Las Vegas ended the 2024 season in last place in the AFC West with a 4-13 record, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season.