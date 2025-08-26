The Green Bay Packers have waived Canadian pivots Taylor Elgersma as the franchise keeps just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster

Jordan Love and Malik Willis will open the season as the Packers quarterbacks, with Sean Clifford also being waived on Tuesday. TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports the Packers will look to carry a third quarterback on their practice roster, which could be Elgersma.

Elgersma outperformed Clifford in the preseason, completing 16 of 23 pass attempts for 166 yards with one touchdown, while Clifford went 9-17 for 44 yards. The 23-year-old Wilfrid Laurier graduate entered the Packers second and third preseason games ahead of Clifford.

After going undrafted in the NFL in April, Elgersma signed with the Packers in May.

Elgersma posted 4,252 passing yards with 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 13 games last season with the Golden Hawks, adding seven rushing touchdowns. He won the Hec Crighton Trophy as the top football player in U Sports as he helped the Wilfred Laurier advance to the Vanier Cup before they fell to Laval.

The London, Ont., native was the first quarterback from a Canadian university to participate in the NCAA’s Senior Bowl. He completed four of his seven pass attempts for a total of 57 yards in the annual All-Star game featuring draft-eligible players for the NFL.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected Elgersma 18th overall in the second round of the 2025 CFL Draft.