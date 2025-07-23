GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Now that Green Bay has signed right tackle Zach Tom to a lucrative contract extension, the focus on the Packers' offensive line shifts to veteran guard-turned-center Elgton Jenkins.

Jenkins was present for the Packers’ first training camp workout Wednesday but didn’t participate in drills as he recovers from what general manager Brian Gutekunst described as a back issue that has the 29-year-old on the non-football injury list. Jenkins also was present but didn’t practice at the Packers’ mandatory minicamp last month after skipping the Packers’ organized team activities.

The Packers plan to move Jenkins from left guard to center as he enters the third season of the four-year, $68 million extension he signed in December 2022. ESPN reported that Jenkins skipped OTAs because of concerns about how his position switch might impact his future earnings.

“Elgton hasn’t missed anything mandatory for us,” Gutekunst said. “He’s here and he’s working through a back thing. Contractually, listen, there’s all kind of guys on our team and throughout the National Football League that would like different circumstances with that, so that’s normal. It’s just a part of the National Football League, but Elgton’s always done right by us. We’ve always done right by him.”

Gutekunst was asked directly if he expects Jenkins to start practicing once he’s recovered from his back problem.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Gutekunst replied.

The Packers want Jenkins to fill the vacancy at center that was created when Josh Myers, who started 56 games over the past four seasons, signed with the New York Jets. The Packers signed former San Francisco 49ers lineman Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract and plan to start him at left guard, where Jenkins had made 67 starts and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 and 2022.

Green Bay’s offensive line also figures to include either incumbent starter Rasheed Walker or 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Sean Rhyan at right guard and Tom at right tackle. Tom signed a four-year, $88 million contract extension earlier this week.

“Obviously, it feels good to know that the team believes in me and knows what I can do in the future,” Tom said. “It’s also a testament to everybody that’s been there for me in the past, my coaches, family, teammates, friends. Just everybody. Yeah, I’m excited for sure.”

The Packers believe Jenkins’ versatility should make him an ideal fit at center. He has started games at every offensive line position other than right guard in the NFL, including four at center. He primarily played center during his college career at Mississippi State.

But the Packers acknowledge they’d like to have him working out at center and snapping the ball to Jordan Love as much as possible over the next couple of months so that they’ve established some cohesiveness by the start of the season.

“Once he gets back from injury, it’ll be great to have him back out there because it’s one of those things you want to be feeling as comfortable as possible and get as many banked reps in with our relationship and make sure there’s no issues with snaps, no balls on the ground, things like that,” Love said. “So (it will) definitely be nice to get him back out there.”

NOTES: Former Denver Broncos head coach and New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was at Packers camp Wednesday to consult with Green Bay’s defense, playing the same advisory role that former Jets coach Robert Saleh had in helping out Green Bay’s offense last year. Hackett was the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-21. … Gutekunst said wide receiver Bo Melton will primarily work at cornerback during training camp, continuing a process that began in minicamp. That transition includes a change in uniform number, from No. 80 to No. 16. … Gutekunst said linebacker Quay Walker is “probably a week or so away” from practicing after undergoing a “cleanup” on his ankle in the offseason. … The opening day of training camp also marked the unveiling of the Packers’ new locker room. “It’s amazing,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “It’s a lot different, man. It just makes coming to work, even on them harder days, it makes it feel not as hard. You’re coming into something where you feel comfortable.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL