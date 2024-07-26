The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to a four-year, $220 million contract to make him the highest-paid QB in NFL history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Love will receive a $75 million signing bonus plus $155 million in full guarantees.

In his first full season as the starter after the departure of Aaron Rodgers, Love appeared in all 17 regular season games in 2023, throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He helped the Packers make the playoffs, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 in the wild card before bowing out 24-21 in the divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers.