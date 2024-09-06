Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love exited Friday's 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter in Brazil.

With the Packers down by five points with six seconds remaining in the game, Love was sacked and fell awkwardly on top of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The 25-year-old pivot remained down for several minutes and needed help getting off the field.

Love threw for 260 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss. Malik Willis entered the game in relief of Love to finish the game.

Head coach Matt LaFleur had no update on Love's condition after the game.

The third-year quarterback signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension with the Packers in the off-season.