Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love will not practice until he signs a contract extension.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday that Love's agents informed the team of the decision on Saturday night. Gutekunst added that believes the two sides are close to reaching a deal.

"We're working really hard to get that done," Gutekunst said. "At the same time, the thing I have confidence in is we both want the same thing."

Love is entering the final year of his current contract, which was signed last summer.

The 25-year-old emerged as a star in his first year as the Packers' starter, throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading the Packers to the NFC divisional round of the playoffs.

More details to follow.