Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur ruled out running back Aaron Jones for the second straight game with a knee sprain as the Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur tells reporters that RB Aaron Jones (knee sprain) won't play again this week. He hasn't practiced since his injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2023

Jones, 28, suffered a knee injury in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Savannah, Ga., native also missed Week 2-3 and Week 5 this season with an injury.

Jones has played in seven games this season, rushing for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The former University of Texas-El Paso Miner has also caught 19 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.