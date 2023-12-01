Report: Packers RB Jones (knee sprain) ruled out for second straight week
Published
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur ruled out running back Aaron Jones for the second straight game with a knee sprain as the Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
#Packers coach Matt LaFleur tells reporters that RB Aaron Jones (knee sprain) won't play again this week. He hasn't practiced since his injury.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2023
Jones, 28, suffered a knee injury in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Savannah, Ga., native also missed Week 2-3 and Week 5 this season with an injury.
Jones has played in seven games this season, rushing for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The former University of Texas-El Paso Miner has also caught 19 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.