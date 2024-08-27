There will be no 2024 season for A.J. Dillon.

The Green Bay Packers officially placed the running back on injured reserve with a neck injury on Tuesday with no designation to return, ending his season before it begins.

Dillon, 26, missed the team's final two preseason games with a stinger, the very same injury that kept him out of action late in the 2023 season, incl. He appeared in 15 games last year, rushing for 613 yards on 178 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Dillon added another 223 yards receiving.

A native of Baltimore, Dillon was set to enter his fifth NFL season after being taken with the 62nd overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Boston College.

In 60 career games over four seasons, Dillon has rushed for 2,428 yards on 597 carries and 16 TDs.

The Packers enter the season with a three-man backfield of Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson.

Green Bay opens its 2024 campaign on Sept. 6 in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles.