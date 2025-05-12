The Green Bay Packers have signed University of Wilfred Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma, his agent Craig Schaeffer confirmed to NFL Network on Monday.

TSN's Dave Naylor reported last week that the Packers were expected to offer the Canadian a contract after the Canadian attended mini-camp with the team.

Elgersma was previously planning to attend the mini-camp of the Buffalo Bills before the deal came to fruition.

Elgersma won this year's Hec Crighton Trophy as the top football player in U Sports as he helped the Golden Hawks advance to the Vanier Cup where they fell to Laval.

The 22-year-old posted 4,252 passing yards with 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions across 13 games this past season. He also added seven rushing touchdowns.

The London, Ont., native was the first quarterback from a Canadian university to participate in the NCAA’s Senior Bowl. He completed four of his seven pass attempts for a total of 57 yards in the annual All-Star game featuring draft eligible players for the NFL.

Elgersma was not selected in the NFL draft last month. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected Elgersma 18th overall, in the second round of the 2025 CFL Draft.