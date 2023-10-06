It's another shortened season for David Bakhtiari.

The Green Bay Packers All-Pro tackle confirmed to reporters on Friday that he needs an additional surgery on his injured knee and will miss the rest of the season.

#Packers LT David Bakhtiari just addressed reporters on his medical condition. The takeaways: needs one more surgery and is out for season. Doctors are confident it's a cartilage issue that they suspected was there but couldn't prove it was the issue. Hopes to be ready by camp. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) October 6, 2023

The 32-year-old Bakhtiari said that his doctors are confident that it's a cartilage issue and he hopes to be ready for 2024 training camp.

Bakhtiari had been placed on injured reserve by the team on Sept. 28 and underwent a fourth procedure on his knee in three years.

The San Mateo, CA native has not played a full season since 2019 and has only appeared in 13 games over the past three seasons including one this year.

Originally taken in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, the Colorado product has played in 131 games over 11 seasons.

He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2016 and 2020 and has been named to three Pro Bowls.

The Packers (2-2) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) on Monday Night Football.