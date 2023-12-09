GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson won’t play Monday night against the New York Giants due to a hamstring injury.

The Packers issued an injury report Saturday that ruled Watson out for the game. Watson hurt his hamstring late in the fourth quarter of the Packers’ 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Watson scored two touchdowns and had seven catches for 71 yards against the Chiefs before his injury. He has scored four touchdowns during the Packers’ three-game winning streak and has 28 catches for 422 yards and five scores this season.

“Obviously Christian’s a big part of our offense,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday. “He’s really, I think, kind of hit his groove. So, (not having him is) obviously not great because it took him a minute to get going within our system this year, and it’s a shame and he made so many great plays the last few weeks. But I feel good about the other guys. I think they’ve really developed and we’ve got a lot of guys that can move into different spots to help pick up for that loss.

“When one guy’s not there, it’s an opportunity for the rest of the group, and I think those guys are ready for that challenge.”

Packers linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) is doubtful for Monday night’s game with the Giants (4-8). Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (knee), safety Darnell Savage (chest) and cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) are questionable.

Walker played every defensive snap for the Packers (6-6) in the Chiefs game and has a team-high 92 tackles this season. Alexander has missed four straight games and Jones has sat out two consecutive games. Savage just returned to action on Sunday after missing five games with a calf injury.

Stokes is on injured reserve and has appeared in just one game this season, but he was a full participant in practice this week. The 2021 first-round pick returned from a foot injury to play four special-teams snaps in an Oct. 22 loss at Denver, but he hurt his hamstring that day and hasn’t played since.

