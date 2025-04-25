Cam Ward will be wearing a familiar number after all.

A day after the Tennessee Titans took the former Miami quarterback with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, he was presented to the local media and got a presentation of his own.

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon bestowed upon him the No. 1 jersey that was retired in his honour.

"My Houston Oilers jersey will probably never be worn again -- I hope it won't -- but the Tennessee Titans jersey is going to be worn by Cam, and Cam will be starting a new freshness in this organization, to kind of revitalize it and get it back to where it was a number of years ago, one of the more successful organizations in the league," Moon said. "So I'm excited to see what he's going to do with his legacy wearing this number."

Moon, 68, spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Oilers, the team that relocated to Nashville in 1997. After two seasons as the Tennessee Oilers, the team became the Titans in 1999.

The Los Angeles native was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, becoming the first player to be inducted into both Canton and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Moon won five Grey Cups with Edmonton from 1978 to 1982, winning MVP in 1980 and 1982, and was the CFL's Most Outstanding Player in 1983.

Moon's jersey had been retired in 2006.