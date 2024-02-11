Jake Moody's Super Bowl record 55-yard field goal lasted all of one quarter as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker countered with one from 57 yards out to claim the title.

Butker's field goal drew the Chiefs within four points of the 49ers' lead.

Butker made his lone field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship and a pair of field goals against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

Moody's field goal in the second quarter was the longest since Steve Christie's 54-yard field goal as a member of the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII against the Dallas Cowboys.