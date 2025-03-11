C.J. Gardner-Johnson's reunion with the Philadelphia Eagles has ended after one season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Super Bowl champions have traded the veteran safety to the Houston Texans in exchange for guard Kenyon Green and a 2026 pick swap.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, returned to the Eagles in free agency last spring after spending the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions. He appeared in 16 games for the Eagles last season, recording 59 tackles and six interceptions including one for a pick-six.

A native of Cocoa, FL, Gardner-Johnson previously spent the 2022 season with the Eagles after playing the first three seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He has two years remaining on a three-year, $27 million deal.

The 15th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, Green appeared in 12 games for the Texans last season. He missed the entirety of the 2023 season with a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old native of Humble, TX is headed into the final season of his four-year rookie deal.

According to the pick swap, the Eagles will receive the Texans' fifth-round pick in 2026 with a sixth-rounder going the other way.