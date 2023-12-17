NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 54-yard field goal as time expired in overtime and the Houston Texans rallied from a 13-point deficit without C.J. Stroud to beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 Sunday.

The Texans (8-6) entered the day one spot outside of the AFC's seven-team playoff field. They kept pace by winning without several key players, including Stroud — their standout rookie quarterback — along with top receiver Nico Collins, right tackle George Fant and a pair of defensive starters out injured.

Case Keenum made his first start since Week 17 of the 2021 season for Cleveland. He filled in for Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick who didn’t practice all week while in the concussion protocol and didn’t travel. Keenum threw for 229 yards and helped Houston outgain the Titans 340-204.

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis left with 1:49 left in overtime after being sacked for the seventh time with his left leg caught underneath him in the pile. He didn’t put pressure on the leg as he was helped off initially, then walked off. He was jogging on the sideline after a check in the medical tent.

Fairbairn, in his first game back after missing the last five with an injured quadriceps muscle, helped the Texans claw back. He made field goals of 23, 27 and 53 yards as the offense stalled close to the goal line.



