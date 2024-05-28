The Houston Texans have locked up Nico Collins.

Dianna Russini, Amos Morale III and Adam Coleman of The Athletic report the team has signed the 25-year-old wide receiver to a three-year, $72.75 million extension.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal comes with $52 million in guarantees.

A third-round pick out of Michigan in 2021, Collins set career highs in 2023, hauling in 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.

For his career, the Birmingham, AL native has recorded 2,224 yards receiving on 150 catches with 11 touchdowns in 39 games over three seasons.

Collins is set to earn $3.341 million next season season. He was set to hit free agency after the 2024 season.