Dalton Schultz is sticking around.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Houston Texans have re-signed the 27-year-old tight end to a three-year, $36 million deal ahead of free agency.

The deal comes with $23.5 million guaranteed.

Schultz spent last season with the Texans after playing his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 15 games in 2023, Schultz hauled in 59 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns.

A fourth-round pick out of Stanford in 2018, Schultz has 2,757 yards receiving on 270 catches and 22 touchdowns in 90 career games.