C.J. Stroud threw a touchdown to Pro Bowl receiver Nico Collins with under a minute to go in the first half to give the Houston Texans a 10-6 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers at halftime of their Wild Card playoff game.

Stroud started the half slow but successfully led a 99-yard drive ending with the touchdown pass the Collins to give the Texans the lead. Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a field goal as time expired in the half to extend the lead.

The second year signal caller threw for 180 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while Collins caught four passes for 68 yards and the only score of the game. Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon had just 15 yards on six carries in the first half.

The Chargers struck first after receiving the opening kickoff, putting together a drive that lasted just over five minutes and ended with a 35-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker.

Canadian wide receiver John Metchie fumbled on the Texans’ first snap following the field goal, giving the ball right back to Los Angeles. The Houston defence stood tall in the short-field situation, holding the Chargers to another field goal to keep the game within reach.

The Texans looked to be in trouble once again early in the second, after C.J. Stroud threw an interception, giving the Chargers good field position. The Houston defence bailed out their quarterback, picking off Justin Herbert on the next play.

Herbert finished the first half with 97 yards and an interception, J.K. Dobbins led the Chargers with 26 rushing yards, while Ladd McConkey led the team with four receptions for 56 yards.