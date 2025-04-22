The next generation of NFL talent will get their chance to join the league, as the 2025 NFL Draft is set to unfold in Green Bay on Thursday.

You can watch the draft LIVE on TSN1 and TSN5, or stream it live on TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT.

The Tennessee Titans will be on the clock first, and everything points to them selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the top pick.

You can also follow the progress of the draft with TSN's NFL Tracker here.

After the top pick, the intrigue begins with the Cleveland Browns holding the No. 2 selection and a bevy of options available.

Top prospects include edge rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or quarterback Shedeur Sanders, both from Colorado.

Hunter took home the Heisman Trophy as College Football's top performer a year ago, changing the game as a rare player to play prominently on offence and defence.

"Just leaning on [Browns GM Andrew Berry] and his expertise," current Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett said of the team's plans in March, "and knowing that he has a plan on what this team and this offence will look like going forward, and he's going to put the best offence possible out there. He's going to get a QB that we all continue to have faith in, and we're going to go out and do our thing on defence."

After Cleveland makes its selection, the New York Giants are on the clock with a host of holes to fill on the roster - including, potentially, the team's long-term quarterback.

"We have a process in place that we've had. This dates back to when [head coach Brian Daboll] and I worked together in Miami [in 2011]," Giants GM Joe Schoen said. "I remember Andy Dalton, [Ryan] Mallett, some of those [quarterbacks]. It's a pretty thorough process in place that we believe in, and we've seen the results play out at the position.

"I'm not going to get into specifics of that, but it's been tested, it's true, and a lot of times, it's panned out whether we liked or didn't like a prospect and how they projected to the next level."

This of course assumes both of those teams use their selection instead of trading it away, which is also a possibility.

How to watch the 2025 NFL Draft

Where you can watch the 2025 NFL Draft: TSN1, TSN5, streaming on TYSN.ca and streaming on the TSN App.

What day you can watch: Thursday, April 24.

What time you can watch: 8:00pm. ET / 5:00p.m. PT.