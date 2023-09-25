Week 3 in the NFL wraps up with a pair of intriguing matchup on Monday Night Football.

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in a matchup of 2-0 teams while the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will battle in Ohio in their first clash since Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

Here's how the night breaks down.

NFL Live - 4pm ET/1pm PT on TSN 1/3/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

NFL Monday Night Countdown - 5pm ET/2pm PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Eagles vs. Buccaneers - 7:15pm ET/4:15pm PT on TSN 4/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Rams vs. Bengals - 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT on TSN 1 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-118); Buccaneers +4.5 (-104)

Moneyline: Eagles (-229); Buccaneers (+190)

Over/Under: 45 (Over -110; Under; -110)

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles had major expectations this season after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl.

Philadelphia's loaded roster has beaten the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings so far this season, but many believe they haven't played up to their potential.

The Bucs, on the other hand, are looking to rebuild after the retirement of football great Tom Brady this off-season. Brady led Tampa to playoff appearances in each of his three season with the team, highlighted by Super Bowl title in 2020.

Baker Mayfield is now the man leading the charge behind centre and has his NFC South team off to a 2-0 record to start the season with wins over the Vikings and lowly Chicago Bears.

Despite being the home team, the Buccaneers are 4.5 point underdogs against the Eagles, who many expect to compete for a Super Bowl this year.

Location: Paycor Stadium

Spread: Rams +1.5 (-110); Bengals -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Rams (+108); Bengals (-126)

Over/Under: 43.5 (Over -110; Under; -110)

The top question heading into this Super Bowl rematch from two years ago is whether or not Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow will play.

Burrow is questionable for the contest after aggravating a right calf injury against the Baltimore Ravens last week. Burrow originally suffered the injury during training camp this off-season.

The 2020 first overall pick has struggled over Cincinnati's two losses, throwing for just 304 yards with touchdowns and an interception.

Falling to 0-3 would be a tough blow to the Bengals' playoff hopes as they look to capture their third straight AFC North title.

Matthew Stafford, 35, is still behind centre for the Super Bowl LVI-winning Rams as Los Angeles looks to bounce back after a trying 2022 season where they finished 5-13.

The Rams are 1-1 on the season after beating the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and losing to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.