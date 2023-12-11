Week 14 comes to a close in the NFL with a pair of games on Monday Night Football.

The games feature the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins hosting the Tennessee Titans and the playoff hopeful Green Bay Packers travelling to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants.

Here's how you can watch the action on TSN:

Monday Night Countdown - 6pm ET/3pm PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App

Packers @ Giants - 8:15pm ET/5:15pm ET on TSN 3/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App

Titans at Dolphins - 8:15pm ET/5:15pm ET on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli - 8:15pm ET/5:15pm ET on TSN+

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Spread: TEN +13.5 (-102) / MIA -13.5 (-120)

Moneyline: TEN +610 / MIA -900

Over/Under: 46.5 (-110)

Tua Tagovailoa and the high-powered Dolphins are nearly 14-point favourites for their clash against the Titans, who sit last in the AFC South and are expected to miss the playoffs for a second straight year.

The key to Miami's success this season has been Tagovailoa's ability to stay on the field as a healthy quarterback which has also made them one of the most prolific offences in the NFL.

Tagovailoa sits in the top five for passing yards (3,457), passing touchdowns (24) and completion percentage (70.1).

The 25-year-old is getting plenty of help as well in the form of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert.

Hill leads in the league in receiving yards (1,481) as well as receiving touchdowns (12) while Mostert has the most rushing touchdowns with 14.

Will Levis, 24, took over starting quarterback duties for the Titans with a four touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 29, but hasn't been able to find the same form since. He has thrown just three touchdowns in his last five games since the Falcons' game.

The Dolphins are 5-0 at home this season while the Titans have lost all six of their games away from Tennessee.

Location: MetLife Stadium

Spread: GB -6 (-110) / NYG +6 (-110)

Moneyline: GB -275 / NYG +225

Over/Under: 37 (-110)

Third-year quarterback Jordan Love has his upstart Packers in playoff contention in the NFC.

The Packers have won three in a row after upsetting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs last week in Green Bay. They own a 6-6 record and are holding onto the third and final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Love, 25, was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFC Draft with the expectation he would be Aaron Rodgers' replacement. After a few peaks and valleys, it appears the Utah State product has found some comfort behind centre, throwing for 2,866 yards with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 12 games in 2023. He has eight touchdowns and no interceptions during Green Bay's current winning streak.

With Daniel Jones sidelined for the remainder of the season with an injury, the Giants have turned to 25-year-old Tommy Devitio.

New York enters Monday's game on a small winning streak as well, beating the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots the past two weeks.

The Packers are 2-4 on the road while the Giants are 2-3 at home this season.