The most highly-anticipated matchup of the season is here as the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football.

Here's how you watch the Week 11 finale on TSN:

NFL Monday Night Countdown - 6pm ET/3pm PT on TSN 1/3 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Eagles vs. Chiefs - 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT on TSN 1/3/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli - 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT on TSN+

ContentId(1.2037439): Numbers Crunch: The Chiefs and Eagles meet for the first time since Super Bowl LVII

Location: Arrowhead Stadium

Spread: PHI +2.5 (-105) / KC -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: PHI +126 / KC -148

Over/Under: 45.5 (-110)

Patrick Mahomes led his Chiefs to a close 38-35 victory over Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII last winter in Glendale, Arizona for the team's second league title since 2019.

Neither side has missed a beat this season as the Chiefs and Eagles each lead their respective conferences and are considered major Super Bowl contenders once again.

This game features a number of interesting storylines including the brother-versus-brother battle between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles centre Jason Kelce.

The Kelce brothers are major stars both on-and-off the field due to their popular podcast and, of course, Travis's relationship with global superstar Taylor Swift.

Swift has been to a handful of games this season which has created a social media firestorm, but is not expected to be in attendance on Monday as she's currently on her international Eras Tour. However, rumours are swirling that Kelce's parents and Swift's parents will all be at Arrowhead to meet for the first time.

As for the on-field action, many will be looking forward to the quarterback clash between Mahomes and Hurts.

The two Pro Bowl pivots put on a show in last year's Super Bowl in one of the most dramatic championship games in recent memory.

Neither have reached their top gear this season with Hurts throwing for 2,347 yards with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Mahomes has thrown for 2,442 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Kansas City has a 4-1 home record in 2023 while the Eagles are 4-1 on the road and have won three straight games.