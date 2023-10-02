After reaching the playoffs last season, the New York Giants find themselves at 1-2 and facing an early key game against the Seattle Seahawks with a tough schedule ahead.

The Giants and Seahawks are the only game on the schedule as Monday Night Football returns to a single-game format and you can catch all the action on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN+.

The day breaks down as follows:

NFL Live - 4pm ET/1pm PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

NFL Monday Night Countdown - 6pm ET/3pm PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Seahawks vs. Giants - 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT on TSN and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

ManningCast - 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT on TSN+



Seahawks vs. Giants on TSN

The Seahawks, like the Giants, were a wild-card playoff team last season and also opened their season with a Week 1 loss, falling to the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle, however, has bounced back with two straight wins, taking down the Detroit Lions in overtime in Week 2 and defeating the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

The Seahawks are set to get a boost on the defensive side of the ball with three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams making his 2023 debut after missing almost all of last season after tearing his left quadriceps tendon.

"I haven't hit anybody in a long time," Adams said last week. "I'm looking forward to it, man, I'll tell you that. I won't take a play for granted. I won't take a moment or a second for granted. Just to be able to fly on a plane with my teammates is going to be big for me. Just to be able to come up here and speak is big for me. Just to be able to sit down in the seats when Pete's up here in team meetings is big for me. I wasn't able to sit down in a seat for 20-plus weeks, so it's a real humbling experience that I went through.

"My mindset is a lot sharper. The details of what I went through, nobody could honestly understand unless you've been through it. It's definitely something that I don't wish on anybody, but I made it out. I'm just looking forward to the journey. I'm looking forward to the season. I'm excited to be back."

Watch the Seattle Seahawks take on the New York Giants at 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT on TSN and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.



Barkley doubtful for Monday Night Football on TSN

The Giants are likely to be without star running back Saquon Barkley once again on Monday against the Seahawks.

Dealing with a sprained right ankle suffered in Week 2, Barkley was list as doubtful for Monday's game.

Barkley was able to practice on a limited basis ahead of Monday's game, but appears to be set to miss a second straight game, with a return potentially coming next week.

“I think I am doing way better than what other people would expect, especially talking to doctors, I'm further along, but it's frustrating," Barkley said. "I'm healing fast, but you want it to be faster.”

Barkley has carried 29 times in two games for 114 yards and a touchdown. The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018 has caught nine passes for 41 yards and another TD.

The schedule provides little relief for the Giants with road games against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills to follow after Monday's game.

Coverage begins tonight with NFL Monday Night Countdown - 6pm ET/3pm PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App



ManningCast on TSN+

TSN+ is the exclusive home of the ManningCast in Week 4 as Peyton and Eli are joined by guests as they watch the Monday Night matchup.

Subscribe to TSN+ to watch the ManningCast Monday night and NFL Redzone every Sunday.

The guests for Monday's broadcast have not yet been announced.