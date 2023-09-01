Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to defend their Super Bowl title as they kick off the 2023 NFL season with a matchup against the upstart Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7.

You can watch the NFL season opener LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Other key matchups in the opening week of action include first overall pick Bryce Young making his debut for the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons at 1p.m. ET / 10a.m. PT, and a potential playoff preview at 4:25p.m. ET / 1:25p.m. PT between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

You can find coverage of every afternoon game on the schedule throughout the season on NFL Redzone with a subscription to TSN+.

How to watch NFL action throughout the season on TSN

Thursday Night Football, beginning with the season opener on Sept. 7, can be watched on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App throughout the season, with coverage beginning at 8:20p.m. ET / 5:20p.m. PT.

Full Sunday slate

Viewers can follow the action across the league with NFL Redzone on TSN+ starting at 1p.m. ET / 10a.m. PT until 5p.m. ET / 2p.m. PT.

Additionally, select games will be broadcast on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App for the afternoon and evening slots from 1p.m. ET / 10a.m. PT through until 7:30p.m. ET / 4:30p.m. PT.

The action moves to TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App for Sunday Night Football, which features a division battle between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in Week1, starting from 8:20p.m. ET / 5:20p.m. PT.

Monday Night Football on TSN

TSN has Monday Night Football all season long, beginning with Aaron Rodgers' debut in New York for the Jets against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

That game can be viewed across the TSN network, on TSN.ca and on the TSN App, starting at 8:15p.m. ET / 5:15p.m. PT.

Where can you watch NFL action every week?

You can view primetime games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday night starting at 8:15p.m. ET / 5:15pm PT across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca and on the TSN App, all season long.

Coverage of afternoon games on Sunday will be available on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 1p.m. ET / 10am P.T.

RedZone available every Sunday on TSN+

Additionally, you can stream NFL Redzone for coverage of action across the league with a subscription to TSN+ starting every Sunday at 1p.m. ET / 10a.m. PT.