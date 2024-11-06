The 2024 NFL season rolls on, with TSN and TSN+ airing a total of six games in Week 10. Here's a look at the full schedule and where you can find the games.

Week 10 in the NFL kicks off with a divisional showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Watch the Bengals take on the Ravens LIVE Thursday at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow comes into the contest fresh off of a five-touchdown performance in Week 9, and has led his team to victories in three of their past four games.

Cincinnati has clawed their way back into the playoff picture after starting the season at 0-3, and have time to make up some ground with four divisional games still to come in an ultra-competitive AFC North.

The first of those matchups come in prime time this week against two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Baltimore began their 2024 campaign with two straight losses, but have won six of their past seven to cement their status as contenders in the AFC.

Jackson and the Ravens already bested Burrow’s Bengals back in Week 5, taking home a razor-thin 41-38 win in overtime.

Burrow completed 30-of-39 attempts for 392 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in the loss, while top weapon Ja’Marr Chase recorded 193 yards through the air for two scores.

Jackson countered with 348 passing yards and four touchdowns of his own, and Derrick Henry added 92 rushing yards while reaching the end zone in the win.

Henry looks to be in conversation for Offensive Player of the Year, as the nine-year veteran leads the league in rushing yards (1,052), touchdowns (11), and yards per carry (6.3) through nine weeks.

The future Hall of Famer recorded his 100th career rushing touchdown last week, good for eighth place all-time in NFL history.

NFL action gets underway bright and early Sunday, with the New York Giants taking on the Carolina Panthers from Allianz Arena in Munich.

Subscribe to TSN+ to watch the Giants battle the Panthers LIVE at 9:30am ET/ 6:30am PT.

Daniel Jones Malik Nabers New York Giants

The Giants come into the meeting losers of their past four games, but will look to get things back on track against a Panthers team that narrowly escaped Week 9 with a win over the New Orleans Saints.

Exciting rookies Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. continue to shine in leading roles for the Giants, while Panthers running back Jonathan Brooks could make his NFL debut after recovering from ACL surgery last November.

Brooks, a second-round selection of the Panthers in the 2024 draft, averaged more than 100 rushing yards per game in his sophomore year at Texas last season.

Bryce Young is set for his third consecutive start after being benched in favour of Andy Dalton in Week 3. The first-overall pick in last year’s draft has thrown for 395 yards, three touchdown, and three interceptions since Dalton has been sidelined with a sprained thumb.

NFL RedZone on TSN+ headlines Sunday slate

The action continues Sunday with seven hours of commercial-free football on NFL RedZone.

Keep up with every touchdown, turnover, and big play from around the league with a subscription to TSN+.

Kirk Cousins also leads his Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South showdown against Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints.

Subscribe to TSN+ to watch the Falcons face the Saints LIVE at 1p.m. ET / 10a.m. PT.

Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are leading the NFC South, and look poised to win their first division title since 2016.

Kirk Cousins has found his groove in Atlanta’s high-powered offence, with Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts all serving as top weapons for the 36-year-old quarterback.

He will look to make it three wins in a row for the Falcons, who take on a Saints team that has fired head coach Dennis Allen, and traded away their No. 1 cornerback in Marshon Lattimore.

Interim head coach Darren Rizzi will look to play spoiler in his first game at the helm, but will be down his best receiver in Chris Olave, who is slated to miss the contest after suffering a scary concussion last week.

Moving from one divisional game to another, Patrick Mahomes leads his 8-0 Kansas City Chiefs against rookie Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos.

Watch the Chiefs play the Broncos LIVE at 1p.m. ET / 10a.m. PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

After a thrilling overtime win on Monday Night Football last week, the Chiefs look to keep things rolling at Arrowhead against a new-look Broncos team.

DeAndre Hopkins announced his arrival to Chiefs fans with a pair of touchdowns in Week 9, but he could be in tough against one of the NFL’s best corners in Pat Surtain II.

Sunday’s slate continues into the afternoon, with Aaron Rodgers leading the New York Jets against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Watch the Jets face off against the Cardinals LIVE at 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Aaron Rodgers New York Jets

Rodgers and the Jets are coming off a must-win game against the Houston Texans last week, with the four-time MVP throwing for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Two of those touchdowns went to Garrett Wilson, who made an acrobatic, one-handed snag in the end zone for one of the best catches of the season on his second touchdown reception.

The Jets moved into second place in their division with the win, but still have a lot of ground to make up on the Buffalo Bills.

Arizona finds themselves atop the NFC West after coming away with the win last week, but have still yet to find their footing on the offensive side of the ball.

Murray has struggled to connect with his top weapons, as he and Marvin Harrison Jr. have failed to get on the same page through nine weeks this season.

Tight end Trey McBride leads the team in targets and receiving yards, but is yet to record a receiving touchdown this season.

With a high-scoring matchup set for Sunday, Murray will need to figure things out with both Harrison and McBride if they are to hold off the Jets at home this weekend.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions square off against C.J. Stroud and his Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.

Watch the Lions battle the Texans LIVE at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT on TSN1/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Jared Goff Detroit Lions

Detroit is coming off of a statement win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field last week, and look to keep things rolling in a prime-time matchup against Houston.

Goff completed 18-of-22 attempts for 145 yards and a touchdown going to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who added seven receptions for 56 yards.

The Lions’ backfield has been lethal all season long, with team struggling to keep up with the speed of Jahmyr Gibbs, and the physicality of David Montgomery.

Montgomery recorded 73 rushing yards on 17 carries in Sunday’s win, while Gibbs found the end zone on a 15-yard run to push their lead to 24-3 at the time.

Houston counters with an elite running back of their own, as Joe Mixon has enjoyed a career resurgence in his first season with the Texans.

In six games this season, the former Oklahoma standout has rushed for 609 yards with six touchdowns on 126 carries.

He has had to step up in recent weeks with receivers Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs out injured.

Diggs has been ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL in Week 8, but Collins could make his return on Sunday night against the Lions.

The dynamic pass-catcher was leading the NFL with 567 receiving yards before landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Week 10 in the NFL comes to a close on Monday Night Football as Tua Tagovailoa leads the Miami Dolphins against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Watch the Dolphins and Rams on Monday Night Football LIVE at 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Dolphins are coming off devastating loss at the hands of the Bills, and are desperate for a win to keep their season alive.

Miami has dropped both games since Tagovailoa made his return to the lineup, and will look to snap a three-game slide with a win over the Rams.

On the other side, Los Angeles is coming off a third consecutive win after walking-off the Seahawks with a long touchdown in overtime.

Sean McVay’s team looks rejuvenated after the return of top receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, and are set to make a second-half playoff push over the coming weeks.

The Rams currently occupy second place in the NFC West, just one game back of the Arizona at the top of the division.