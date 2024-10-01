The 2024 NFL season rolls on, with TSN and TSN+ airing a total of seven games in Week 5.

Here's a look at the full schedule and where you can find the games.

Thursday Night Football on TSN

There's more divisional football on tap after the NFC East battle a week ago, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons in an NFC South battle.

Baker Mayfield has been an early star this season for the Buccaneers, and his three touchdowns in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles helped propel the Bucs to a 3-1 start.

Kirk Cousins is still trying to find his footing in his first season in Atlanta. The veteran threw for 238 yards and an interception in a game last week that the Falcons won 26-24 behind a touchdown scored by the defence and another by special teams.

Tampa Bay leads the all-time series 31-30, and have won six of the last eight matchups between the long-time rivals.

Watch the Buccaneers clash with the Falcons LIVE across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca and on the TSN App, with coverage starting on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

RedZone on TSN+ headlines Sunday slate

Football kicks off bright and early on Sunday, with the New York Jets battling the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Sam Darnold has revitalized his career in Minnesota, leading the Vikings to a 4-0 start with 11 passing touchdowns through his first four games.

Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, has been inconsistent in his first playing time with the Jets. He threw for 225 yards in a 10-9 loss against the Denver Broncos a week ago.

You can watch the Jets and Vikings duke it out with a subscription to TSN+, with coverage starting at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT.

Later on, the Cleveland Browns travel to Washington to face electrifying rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns are in need of a surge on offence, as the team has drudged out to a 1-3 start and failed to eclipse 20 points in any of their first four games.

Daniels, meanwhile, has been the complete opposite for the Commanders. The former Heisman Trophy winner from LSU has mounted 23 scoring drives against just 18 incomplete passes through his first four games.

The Commanders improved to 3-1 with a dominant 42-14 victory a week ago, where Daniels threw for 233 yards and a touchdown and added 47 rushing yards with a touchdown on the ground as well.

Watch the Browns battle the Commanders LIVE on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

TSN+ subscribers can also watch the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South tilt.

As the day rolls on, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers take centre stage against the Los Angeles Rams and Matt Stafford.

Love led a furious comeback that fell just short against the Vikings last week in his return to the lineup.

He finished with 389 yards passing and four touchdowns in the 31-29 loss. Love missed the second and third weeks of the season with a knee injury.

The Rams are off to a 1-3 start as injuries have ravaged their offence. Star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua remain sidelined with leg injuries, and three offensive linemen have missed time as well.

Watch the Rams host the Packers LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT.

Sunday Night Football on TSN

Storied franchises highlight the late action on Sunday, as the Dallas Cowboys play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Pittsburgh and Dallas have met three times in the Super Bowl, with Pittsburgh winning two of the matchups, and the two franchises have combined for 11 titles.

At 3-1, the Steelers have relied on their defence to carry them through the early portion of the season, while Dallas has been inconsistent on both sides of the ball on their way to a 2-2 start.

You can watch the Cowboys take on the Steelers LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT.

Monday Night Football on TSN

The defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs get the primetime billing in Week 5, as they take on the New Orleans Saints in an inter-conference clash.

Patrick Mahomes will be without another weapon, as wide receiver Rashee Rice suffered a severe knee injury in their Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes will have to spread the ball around even more as Rice and Marquise Brown (shoulder injury) are both out long-term after expecting to open the season as top targets. "We've got a good group of guys there that we can utilize, and we normally spread the ball around and that's what we'll continue to strive to do," head coach Andy Reid said on Monday.

The Saints have lost two in a row after a furious start that saw them score 91 points in their first two games.

Derek Carr was underwhelming for a second consecutive game in Week 4, when he threw for 239 yards and no touchdowns - though a pass tipped at the line was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by the Falcons defence.

Carr will need to replicate his early performances, where he combined for six touchdowns in the first two games, if the Saints have a chance to knock off the undefeated Chiefs.

Watch Monday Night Football LIVE across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca and on the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8:15p.m. ET / 5:15p.m. PT.