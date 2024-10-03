Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season continues on TSN+, with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets touching down in London for an international tilt against the Minnesota Vikings, while the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in an AFC South showdown. Subscribe to TSN+ to watch the action.

The NFL's Week 5 Sunday slate gets underway early on TSN+ with Aaron Rodgers leading the New York Jets against Justin Jefferson and the undefeated Minnesota Vikings from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

This marks the second international game on the NFL calendar after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 34-29 in Brazil back in Week 1.

Rodgers and the Jets' offence struggled mightily their last time out, falling 10-9 to the Denver Broncos at home in a rain-soaked affair.

The four-time MVP failed to record a passing touchdown for the first time this season, and was sacked five times in the loss.

But Rodgers wasn’t alone in his struggles, as star running back Breece Hall was only able to muster four rushing yards on 10 carries, while receiver Garrett Wilson lost a fumble.

On the other side, the Vikings are fresh off of a 31-29 road win over their division rival Green Bay Packers, and unlike the Jets, had their offence firing on all cylinders.

Sam Darnold extended his lead atop the league’s touchdown leaders with a three-score performance, and he now gets the chance to go against the team that drafted him with the third overall pick out of USC in 2018.

Darnold has quickly established a rapport with superstar receiver Justin Jefferson, a connection that has already produced touchdowns in each of the first four weeks this season.

The LSU product is top-five in the NFL in both receiving yards and touchdowns with just the 19th-most targets among wide receivers.

The matchup will also mark the first time Rodgers and Vikings running back Aaron Jones will share the field since their time together in Green Bay.

Rodgers and Jones played six seasons with the Green and Gold, leading the Packers to three NFC North titles.

“Jonesy’s one of my all-time favourite teammates,” said Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show earlier in the week. “One of the best guys to be in the locker room with, best guys to have next to you in the shotgun – smart as can be, tough, physical, slasher, great hands.”

Jones might have a front-row seat to his old friend joining a historic club on Sunday, as Rodgers needs 96 passing yards to become just the ninth player ever to record 60,000 passing yards in the regular-season.

TSN+ subscribers can watch New York Jets take on the Minnesota Vikings from London at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT.

The NFL action continues on TSN+ with a divisional showdown between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After an ugly 0-2 start, the Colts come into Sunday having won each of their last two games, including a 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson is listed as questionable for the contest after leaving last week's win with a hip injury.

The Florida Gators alum has dealt with a string of injuries to start his NFL career, and could be at risk of missing his 14th career game since he was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year’s draft.

Joe Flacco was thrown into game action for the first time this season, and completed 16-of-26 attempts for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Flacco signed a one-year deal with the Colts this off-season after winning the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year with the Cleveland Browns in relief of an injured Deshaun Watson.

Flacco may be charged with defeating the Jaguars on the road this week, a feat that Indianapolis hasn’t accomplished in nine years.

The Jaguars are one of the two teams without a win this season, and are marred in a 1-9 slump under head coach Doug Pederson going back to 2023.

Jacksonville fell to the Miami Dolphins 20-17 last week, with Trevor Lawrence throwing for just 162 yards and one touchdown in the losing effort.

While the season hasn’t gone their way thus far, there are some positives for the Jaguars to build off of as the calendar turns to October.

Rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has looked the part through four games with 275 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 26 targets. The LSU product looks like a future star, and could be in a for a big game against a Colts secondary that has surrendered 653 yards and four scores to wide receivers this season.

Jacksonville’s running back tandem of Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby look to have favourable matchups as well, with the Colts having allowed 476 scrimmage yards against the run through four games.

Etienne began the season on a two-game touchdown streak, but has failed to reach the end zone in each of his last two contests, while Bigsby is coming off a game that saw him rush for 90 yards on just seven carries.

You can watch the Colts battle the Jaguars in an AFC South matchup with a TSN+ subscription, with coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.