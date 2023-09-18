It will be a busy night in the NFL with two divisional clashes featured on Monday Night Football.

Here's how the night breaks down.

Monday Night Countdown - 5pm ET/2pm PT on TSN 1/3 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers - 7:15pm ET/4:15pm PT on TSN 1/3 and streaming on TSN or the TSN App

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT on TSN 4/5 and streaming on TSN or the TSN App

Location: Bank of America Stadium

Spread: Saints -3 (-110); Panthers +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Saints (-168); Panthers (+142)

Over/Under: 39.5 (Over -114; Under; -105)

The first game of the night features an NFC South tilt between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, highlighted by the home debut of 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

The Panthers fell to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 with Young throwing for just 146 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in his first career NFL start.

“It's on me,” Young said after the loss. “I have to do a better job of executing.”

Young, 22, played his college ball at Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to a national title in 2020 and capturing the Heisman Trophy in 2021 before becoming the top pick in last spring's NFL Draft when the Panthers moved up the board to select him.

On the other side it will be David Carr getting his second start in a Saints uniform after an impressive debut in Week 1.

Carr, who signed a four-year deal with the Saints this off-season after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, threw for 305 yards with one touchdown and an interception in a 16-15 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT on TSN 4/5 and streaming on TSN or the TSN App

Location: Acrisure Stadium

Spread: Browns -2.5 (-110); Steelers +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Browns (-132); Steelers (+113)

Over/Under: 38.5 (Over -106; Under -113)

Two longtime AFC North rivals will go head-to-head in the second start time as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns.

In Week 1, the rebuilding Steelers were hammered on their home turn by the San Francisco 49ers, 30-7.

Behind centre, Kenny Pickett threw for 232 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Pittsburgh's defence had a tough time stopping the run as Christian McCaffrey ran for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns had better luck in their season opener, hammering the Super Bowl-contending Cincinnati Bengals 24-3 in Cleveland.

They managed to keep Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow to just 82 yards passing with no touchdowns.