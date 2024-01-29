The opponents for Super Bowl LVIII have been decided and it will be a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs were crowned the 2019 champions when they defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following year, missed out on the big dance for the 2021 season, and now return as defending champions after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles last February.

The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship to book their spot in this year’s title game, while the 49ers prevailed over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.

The 49ers, who last won the Super Bowl in 1994, open as the slight favourite (-1.5) according to FanDuel.

When/Where is Super Bowl LVIII?

The Super Bowl Between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Raiders.

This will be the first time the Super Bowl has been held in the state of Nevada.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII

The game will air on TSN and CTV at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Who is performing at halftime?

R&B artist Usher will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already won two Super Bowls and will be making his fourth appearance, while Brock Purdy becomes just the eighth pivot to start in the Super Bowl in his first or second season.

Travis Kelce has become the centre of attention for his relationship with Taylor Swift, however the Chiefs tight end has also found success on the field.

Kelce caught a touchdown pass from Mahomes in the AFC Championship win and also surpassed 49ers great Jerry Rice for most playoff receptions.