How to watch Week 12 in the NFL on TSN, TSN+

The NFL returns to TSN for a full slate of games in Week 12 as the push to the playoffs starts to heat up.

Take a look at which matchups will be on the network this week and where you can find them.

You can also keep up with all the biggest plays and scoring drives from around Week 12 with NFL RedZone on TSN+.

Thursday Night Football - Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) at Cleveland Browns (2-8)

Thursday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN1/3 or streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App

Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the most surprising teams in the NFL this season, the 8-2 Pittsburgh Steelers, will attempt to win their sixth straight game as they kick off Week 12 with date against divisional rival Cleveland Browns on the road.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has won all four starts since returning from injury on Oct. 20, most recently helping the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens 18-16 on Sunday to take the outright lead in the AFC North.

Many thought Wilson's time as a winning quarterback was long gone after a disastrous two seasons with the Denver Broncos, but the 35-year-old has turned things around under head coach Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, throwing for 942 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions over four games.

The Browns, meanwhile, are 2-8 on the season, having already lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to injury.

Watch the Lions vs. Colts Sunday at 1pm ET/10am PT across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App and the Titans vs. the Texans on TSN+.

Detroit Lions

A win away from their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history last season, the Detroit Lions seem plenty motivated to accomplish that feat in 2024.

Head coach Dan Campbell has Lions playing arguably the best football in the NFL with eight straight wins and a league-best point differential of plus-159.

The Indianapolis Colts are coming in with a bit of momentum, however, after Anthony Richardson played well in his return under centre on Sunday with a 28-27 win over the New York Jets.

The 22-year-old quarterback, who was selected fourth overall in 2023, was benched in favour of veteran Joe Flacco for the previous two games.

On TSN+, the 7-4 Houston Texans will look to widen their hold on the AFC South when they host the 2-8 Tennessee Titans.

Sunday's Late Game - Arizona Cardinals (6-4) at Seattle Seahawks (5-5)

Sunday at 4:25pm ET/1:25pm PT on TSN1/3 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals

We’re just over halfway through the regular season, and the NFC West if still very much up for grabs.

All four teams have a real shot at winning the division with the Arizona Cardinals leading the way at 6-4 followed by the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers all just one game behind at 5-5.

Two of those teams will go head-to-head this weekend, with the Seahawks hosting the Cardinals in the TSN game. The 49ers are in Green Bay to take on the Packers, while the Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

Kyler Murry has led the Cardinals to four straight victories and seems to be returning to the form of his first three seasons in the NFL, throwing for 2,058 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions alongside a career-best 69.2 completion percentage. The 2019 first-overall pick also has run for 371 yards and four touchdowns.

The Seahawks are coming off a big 20-17 road victory over the Niners last weekend, scoring the game-winning touchdown in the final moments on a Geno Smith quarterback run.

This game could go a long way in determining the NFC West champion.

Sunday Night Football - Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) at Los Angeles Rams (5-5)

Sunday at 8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

After a troubling end to the 2023 season, capped with a 32-9 Wild Card drubbing by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Eagles are starting to emerge as contenders once again in the NFC.

The Eagles have won six straight games and sit atop the NFC North, one game better than the 7-4 Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia has one of the best defences in the NFL this season, allowing a league-best 273.1 yards per game.

The Rams have won four of their past five games and are in a battle for the NFC West title as previously mentioned.

Monday Night Football - Baltimore Ravens (7-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

Monday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN1/4/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Jim Harbaugh Los Angeles Chargers

Week 12 wraps up with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens paying a visit to Los Angeles to take on Justin Herbert and the red-hot Chargers.

After splitting their first six games under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have won four straight and own the top Wild Card spot in the AFC just ahead of the Ravens.

The key storyline going into this contest will be coaching brothers, Jim and John Harbaugh, going head-to-head for the third time in their NFL careers.

John and the Ravens defeated Jim twice over a decade ago when he coached the 49ers, winning a 2011 regular season contest and Super Bowl 47 in 2013 by a score of 34-31.

Will Jim finally defeat his older brother in their third matchup?