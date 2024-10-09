How to watch Week 6 in the NFL on TSN, TSN+

The 2024 NFL season rolls on, with TSN and TSN+ airing a total of seven games in Week 6. Here's a look at the full schedule and where you can find the games.

Thursday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers

After a convincing win over the New York Jets to open the season, the defending NFC champion 49ers have dropped three of their past four games, including blowing a lead to the Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday.

The Cards outscored the Niners 14-0 in the second half to pick up the 24-23 victory.

San Francisco will look to get back to the .500 mark in Week 6 when they travel to Seattle to take on their NFC West rivals in the Seattle Seahawks, the current division leaders.

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who has not played a down for the 49ers this season due to an Achilles injury, is not expected to return on Thursday.

Sunday at 9:30am ET/6:30am PT on TSN+

The third international game of the season takes place from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as the Jaguars take on No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and the Bears.

Chicago is on a two game winning streak while Jacksonville is coming off their first victory of the season.

The Jags are no strangers to playing games in London as this will be their 12th contest in England dating back to 2013. They own a 6-5 record over that stretch and will stay in London to take on the New England Patriots next week.

The game can be exclusively streamed on TSN+.

Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers

You can keep up with all the biggest plays and scoring drives from around Week 6 with NFL RedZone by subscribing to TSN+.

Additionally, TSN and TSN+ will feature three games on Sunday afternoon.

You can watch the Green Bay Packers host the Arizona Cardinals at 1pm ET/10am PT on TSN 1/3/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints, exclusively streamed on TSN+.

The late game features the Denver Broncos hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at 4pm ET/1pm PT on TSN 1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Sunday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN 1/4/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be desperate for a win when they take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.

The Bengals are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week as their lone win this season came against the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

Burrow, who had a down year in 2023 due to injuries, told the media after the loss to Baltimore that his team needs to start turning the corner soon if they want to be Super Bowl contenders.

"We're not a championship-level team right now," Burrow said. "We're not. I like to think that we'll come back and improve throughout the season to get to that point, but right now we are not and we have to get better."

The Giants upset the Seattle Seahawks last week on the road for their second win.

Monday at 8pm ET/5pm PT across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Aaron Rodgers New York Jets

Week 6 in the NFL comes to a close with a Monday Night Football clash between AFC East rivals in the Jets and Bills.

Both team entered the 2024 season with Super Bowl aspirations, but have been far from perfect over their first five games.

The Jets have already fired head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start while the Bills have dropped back-to-back games after winning their first three.

With the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots also struggling to start the season, the divisional crown is very much up for grabs with Monday's tilt from New Jersey being massively important for both sides.