The 2024 NFL season rolls on, with TSN and TSN+ airing a total of six games in Week 8. Here's a look at the full schedule and where you can find the games.

Thursday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN1 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Jalen Nailor Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings ran into their first trouble of the season in a home loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions a week ago.

The Vikings' defence surrendered just under 400 yards of offence and a season-high 31 points in the game, so they'll try to get back on track on the road against the listless Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

Rams quarterback Matt Stafford threw for 154 yards and an interception in a 20-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week that didn't instill a lot of confidence.

Coupled with rumours of 2022 Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Cooper Kupp being on the trading block, the Rams need an impressive win against a quality opponent to start to turn their season around.

One other storyline to keep track of: Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell gets a chance to knock off his mentor, Rams head coach Sean McVay. O'Connell worked under McVay as offensive coordinator in 2020 and '21, and gets his first chance to face McVay head to head on Thursday.

NFL RedZone on TSN+ the headliner on Sunday Afternoon

Get your fill of NFL action in the early slot on Sunday, with multiple games available and NFL RedZone streaming all afternoon on TSN+.

You can keep up with all the biggest plays and scoring drives from around Week 8 with NFL RedZone by subscribing to TSN+.

You can also tune in to watch the Arizona Cardinals battle the Miami Dolphins, streaming exclusively on TSN+.

Kyler Murray leads the Cardinals, who look to make it two wins in a row, against the struggling Dolphins. Miami has scored a league-worst 70 points through seven weeks as top quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been on the shelf with a concussion.

You can also watch the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans in an AFC South clash LIVE at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT on TSN1, streaming on TSN.ca and on the TSN App.

The Colts are expected to get top running back Jonathan Taylor back in the lineup after he missed three games with a high ankle sprain. The Texans lost in Week 7 on a last-second field goal against the Green Bay Packers, but still lead the division at 5-2.

Later on, watch the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Las Vegas Raiders in a showdown of AFC West rivals.

Star QB Patrick Mahomes is 10-2 in his career against the Raiders, who have two wins this season - one of which was a surprise upset of the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens early in the year.

Watch the Chiefs take on the Raiders LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and on the TSN App, with coverage starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on TSN 1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App

Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys

The two top teams in the NFC a season ago meet up in different - and unexpected - circumstances for a Sunday Night Football clash this year.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the second seed in the NFC a year ago, but injuries on the defensive side have contributed to some ugly performances - including a 47-9 drubbing on home turf against the Detroit Lions two weeks ago that was the worst mark in at least the last 30 years.

On the other side, the San Francisco 49ers have alternated wins and losses the last four weeks and injuries have started to pile up on the offensive side of the ball.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was ruled out for the remainder of the season earlier this week after suffering a torn ACL muscle in their loss to the Chiefs, while running back Christian McCaffrey is still recovering from Achilles tendonitis in both legs, which has kept him out of the lineup all season and will not play against Dallas. Tight end George Kittle (sprained foot) and WR Deebo Samuel (hospitalized due to pneumonia on Monday) are also questionable heading into the matchup.

Both teams meet in desperate need of a victory in order to get their season back on track.

Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT across the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

Najee Harris Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dominant in veteran quarterback Russell Wilson's debut in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football.

The offence scored a season-high 37 points in the victory over the New York Jets, and also accounted for a season-high 409 yards.

On the opposite side, the New York Giants - who have been without star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is dealing with a concussion - have scored 10 points in their past two games, a pair of ugly losses.

The offence accounted for 119 yards in a 28-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles a week ago, and they'll be in desperate need of answers to help move the ball on Monday against the stout Steelers defence.