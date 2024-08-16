"His life changed with the "Yeah, I've been immunized" [comment], those four words in August of 2021."

Four-time New York Times best-selling author Ian O'Connor, who is set to release a book detailing Aaron Rodgers' life on August 20 titled "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers," joined First Up on TSN1050 Friday morning to discuss the book, his experience talking with Rodgers and what he thinks the season may look like for the veteran New York Jets quarterback.

Rodgers is entering his 20th season in the NFL - a storied career that includes a Super Bowl title and four NFL MVP awards with the Green Bay Packers.

The four words O'Connor referenced that Rodgers spoke in August of 2021 were regarding his supposed immunization against COVID-19, which was later revealed to be untrue.

His subsequent defence of those comments and more vocal attitude towards treatment of the coronavirus led to him attaining, as O'Connor said, a villain status in the NFL.

"When he wasn't vaccinated, that really changed his image forevermore because now he's considered a villain in the NFL," he said.

As Rodgers later revealed, he had a reason for not taking the immunizations available at the time.

"His truth at the time was he was allergic to an ingredient in Pfizer and Moderna, and was concerned about side effects with Johnson & Johnson," said O'Connor. "I asked him, "Why did you not just tell your truth? You would've gotten less than half the criticism you got when the truth eventually came out in November," and he said, "basically, you're right, I should've told the truth."

O'Connor said that the entire saga is the biggest mistake of Rodgers' football life.

"I don't remember the last time I've heard him admit a mistake like that in public because that was the biggest mistake of his football life and it really did hurt him in the long term," he said.

The veteran QB is working to get on the field this season for the New York Jets, who acquired him via trade last off-season but saw him play only four snaps in their opener before an Achilles injury ended his campaign.

Rodgers' four MVP awards rank him second behind Peyton Manning in NFL history, and he is the active leader in passing yards, touchdowns and completions, as well as the all-time leader in QB rating.

If he is able to play and provide a boost to the Jets offence, which ranked 29th in scoring a season ago as the team finished just outside the playoff picture at 7-10, there may be bright times ahead for the downtrodden franchise.

"If Aaron Rodgers won a Super Bowl for the New York Jets, that would be the biggest New York sports story of my lifetime," O'Connor said.

"There are a few things that are right there with it, but if you think about it - in the social media age, if this guy wins a Super Bowl for this Charlie Brown franchise at age 41, that's a pretty damn big story."