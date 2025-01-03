Indiana star quarterback Kurtis Rourke will undergo ACL revision surgery next week, his agent, Casey Muir, confirmed to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Canadian quarterback is believed to have re-torn his ACL in August, Pelissero reports, and yet played through the season with the injury. He led Indiana to a surprising 11-1 record during the season and a berth in the College Football Playoff, where the Hoosiers' season ended with a 27-17 loss to Notre Dame.

Rourke is eligible to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, though the injury news could have an impact on his stock.

The 25-year-old Oakville, Ont. native threw for a career-high 3,042 yards this year with Indiana with 29 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added two rushing touchdowns but finished the season with -35 rushing yards on 46 carries after topping 200 yards on the ground in each of the previous three seasons at Ohio.

