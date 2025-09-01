INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts signed former starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. to their practice squad Monday.

Walker's presence could add depth at a position where they needed it.

He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Colts in 2017. He had 105, 124 and 92 tackles in his final three seasons in Indy before signing with Cleveland as a free agent in 2021. Walker had 113 tackles in his first season with the Browns, but was limited to just 15 games in his final two seasons in Cleveland.

Last season with Miami, Walker had 68 tackles, one sack and one interception in 14 games. He signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay in March but the 30-year-old Walker was released by the Buccaneers last week.

Walker has 581 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 5 1/2 sacks, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in his 99 games.

To make room for Walker, the Colts released defensive tackle Josh Tupou from the practice squad.

