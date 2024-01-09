The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that owner Jim Irsay was undergoing treatment for a severe respiratory illness.

As such, the 64-year-old Irsay and his band will no longer be performing this weekend in Los Angeles.

“Jim Irsay is currently being treated for a severe respiratory illness," the statement read. "While this unfortunately means he won't be able to perform with his band this week in Los Angeles, he is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible. We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers.”

Irsay initially joined the Colts in 1982 and became general manager in 1984 with his father, Robert Irsay, owning the team. He took over day-to-day operations of the club in 1995 upon his father incurring a stroke and became the league's youngest owner upon his death in 1997.

Under Irsay, the team has won 10 division titles and won Super Bowl XLI in 2008.