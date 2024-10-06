JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was inactive at Jacksonville on Sunday because of a hip injury.

It's the 14th game missed in two seasons for Richardson, who left last week's win against Pittsburgh twice, first after getting hit hard on his right hip during a designed run and again three plays later when he appeared to take another big shot.

Veteran Joe Flacco, 39, will make his first start of the season against the winless Jaguars (0-4).

The Colts (2-2) also will be without running back Jonathan Taylor and center Ryan Kelly.

