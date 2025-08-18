Xavien Howard has found a new home.

The agent for the veteran cornerback announced Monday that his client has signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Howard, 32, did not play in 2024. He previously spent eight seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

A native of Houston, Howard was originally taken with the 38th overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Baylor.

An All-Pro in 2020 and a four-time Pro Bowler, Howard has appeared in 100 career contests. Howard has recorded 331 tackles, 29 interceptions, including a pair of pick-sixes, five fumble recoveries and two sacks.

Howard joins a Colts secondary that includes corner Jaylon Jones and Kenny Moore and safeties Nick Cross and free-agent signing Charvarius Ward.

Coincidentally, the Colts open their 2025 campaign on Sept. 7 at home to the Dolphins.