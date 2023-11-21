Shaq Leonard's time in Indiana is over.

The Indianapolis Colts waived the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker on Tuesday.

We have waived LB Shaquille Leonard. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 21, 2023

Leonard, 28, had spent the entirety of his six years in the NFL with the team.

He appeared in nine games this season, recording 65 tackles, but has seen his usage dip.

“It sucks that you’re already not playing on third [down], and then you’re taking down the reps on first and second,” Leonard said on Nov. 9 when he discovered he wouldn't be seeing increased playing time with an injury to Zaire Franklin. “It’s very heartbreaking to hear that, but it is what it is. I just got to continue to get better, continue to play hard, continue to be the best guy I can for this team and for this defence.”

A native of Nichols, SC, Leonard was the 38th overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina and was the Defensive Rookie of the Year that season.

For his career, Leonard has recorded 614 tackles, 15.0 sacks and an interception in 70 career games.

The three-time Pro Bowler is in the third year of a five-year, $98.5 million deal.