The Indianapolis Colts have waived Canadian and former Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou on Tuesday ahead of Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that assuming Ajou clears waivers, he could still be a possibility for their practice squad.

Ajou, who played for the Roughriders in 2024, was released on Jan. 22 by the team to pursue an NFL opportunity and signed future/reserve contract with the Colts two days later.

The 23-year-old was selected by the Roughriders in the seventh round of the 2024 CFL Draft. He debuted last season with the team in Week 2 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Brooks, Alta., native appeared in 12 games for the Roughriders, catching 20 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Ajou is the first Canadian to ever play for the Clemson Tigers in NCAA football, joining the team in 2020. He would also go on to play for University of Southern Florida and Garden City Community College before declaring for the CFL and NFL drafts following the 2023 season.