For the second time this week, the Super Bowl champions have cut loose a member of their secondary.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing veteran defensive back James Bradberry.

Bradberry, 31, did not play in the 2024 season with a torn Achilles incurred during an offseason practice.

The native of Pleasant Grove, AL spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Eagles. He was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022.

Originally taken with the 62nd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Arkansas State, Bradberry spent the first four seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers before signing with the New York Giants as a free agent. With the Giants, Bradberry was a Pro Bowler in 2020.

For his career, Bradberry has recorded 479 tackles, 19 interceptions including a pick-six, four forced fumbles and 3.0 sacks.

On Monday, the team released veteran cornerback Darius Slay.