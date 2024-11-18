ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It might be time to start taking the Buffalo Bills seriously, and there’s nothing coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen can say to convince anyone otherwise.

“Nah, it’s not statement. It’s the next game,” McDermott said Sunday, following a 30-21 win over the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs.

“It means we have nine wins,” added Allen. “Last time I checked, nine wins probably doesn’t get you into the playoffs.”

Well, almost.

At 9-2, Buffalo’s magic number to clinch its fifth straight AFC East title is down to two in holding a five-win lead over second-place Miami (4-6), and having already swept the season series.

Sure, the Bills still have plenty to accomplish and overcome while entering their bye week. Getting healthier is a must.

So is altering their past in knowing that beating the Chiefs for a fourth straight regular-season meeting since 2021 doesn’t carry over into the playoffs, where Buffalo is 0-3 against Kansas City since 2020.

And yet, there is plenty of significance to draw from the victory, including Buffalo pulling within a half game of Kansas City (9-1) in the race for the AFC’s top seed.

A bye week entering the playoffs would do wonders for the Bills and a banged-up roster that stands to welcome back starting linebacker Matt Milano (torn left biceps), who has resumed practicing after being sidelined since August. Allen could especially use the break, given the pounding he keeps taking.

The win was also yet another validation for what’s become Buffalo’s complementary approach to winning this season.

Though Allen sealed it with an NFL-MVP-like season-highlight 26-yard touchdown run on fourth down, there were many key contributors.

Receiver Amari Cooper, protecting his injured left wrist, made a one-handed 30-yard grab to set up Buffalo’s game-opening TD. Receiver Curtis Samuel broke out from a season-long slumber with a season-best five catches for 58 yards and his first touchdown.

Running back James Cook, despite being limited to 2.2 yards a carry, muscled through for two touchdowns rushing. And Buffalo’s defense opened and closed the game by intercepting Patrick Mahomes, while limiting the Chiefs to a season-low 259 yards.

These are the types of collective efforts lacking — in part because of injuries — in Buffalo’s losses to Baltimore and Houston over consecutive weekends.

The Bills no longer have to be questioned for padding their record against weaker opponents, and belong in the conversation as being among the AFC elite. And Buffalo still faces a few challenges down the stretch, including a showdown at Detroit on Dec. 15.

But to suggest beating the Chiefs as simply being “another win” diminishes what the Bills have with nine wins or better through 11 games for just the sixth time in team history and first since 1992.

Two-time Super Bowl winner Von Miller has been around long enough to appreciate the win.

“The speech from Coach McDermott, like it’s just another game, 100 years from now nobody’s going to remember it. We were like (forget) that,” Miller said. “It was a special moment. And to be optimistic and speak great things into existence is a wonderful feeling for sure.”

Cooper had an altogether different reason to enjoy the victory. In his previous nine NFL seasons, the 30-year-old has made the playoffs just four times, and won just one game, with Dallas in 2018. And it's unlikely Cooper would be getting a sniff at the postseason had the Bills not been acquired him in a trade with Cleveland last month.

“When you’re a kid, man, and you’re dreaming of football, this is the stage that you dream about,” Cooper said.

“It doesn’t come around that often, especially if you aren’t on a very good team,” he added. “It’s the first time in a long time I actually felt joy from winning this game.”

What’s working

Generating turnovers. With two more interceptions, the Bills have a takeaway in all 11 games, and enter Monday with an NFL-leading plus-14 turnover differential.

What needs help

Committing turnovers. After going the first seven games without an interception, Allen has thrown five in his past four.

Stock up

Samuel. He entered Sunday with 16 catches for 127 yards and had gone 11 months since finding the end zone in a two-TD outing with Washington on Dec. 17.

Stock down

Kicker Tyler Bass. Just when it seemed the fifth-year player found his rhythm, Bass was wide right in missing his fourth extra-point attempt of the season.

Injuries

None reported during the game. Receiver Keon Coleman (right wrist), tight end Dalton Kincaid (kne) and right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) get an extra week to heal.

Key number

5 — Consecutive games in which the Bills have scored 30 or more points, matching the team’s longest run since Weeks 2-6 in 2021.

Next steps

Enjoy a week off before preparing to host San Francisco in prime time on Dec. 1.

