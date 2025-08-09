MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — J.J. McCarthy was solid in his brief return for the Vikings, going 4 of 7 for 30 yards while leading a scoring drive in his only series and Minnesota topped the Houston Texans 20-10 on Saturday in the teams' preseason opener.

McCarthy, who missed all of his rookie season after tearing the meniscus in his right knee in last year's first preseason game, took the field to a rousing ovation from the home crowd.

The first-round pick in last year's NFL draft out of Michigan completed his first four passes, three to Jordan Addison, who made a sliding grab for an 18-yard gain on one. McCarthy also ran 8 yards for a first down on fourth-and-4 at the Texans 43 to keep alive a 13-play, 58-yard scoring drive that was capped by Will Reichard's 48-yard field goal that put the Vikings up 3-0.

Houston's Davis Mills, who got the start at quarterback when head coach DeMeco Ryans elected to sit starter C.J. Stroud, then marched the Texans 74 yards in 10 plays — capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Berrios.

McCarthy was replaced by backup Sam Howell before the Vikings’ second possession. Howell played the rest of the first half, finishing 11 of 13 for 105 yards. He led Minnesota to a pair of scores: a 38-yard field goal by Reichard and a 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Vikings a 13-7 halftime lead.

Minnesota wide receiver Rondale Moore, signed this offseason, was carted from the field after suffering what appeared to be a leg injury on a punt return early in the second quarter.

Moore, who missed the entire 2024 season while with the Atlanta Falcons after injuring a knee in the preseason, was expected to add receiving depth for Minnesota. The Vikings will be without Addison for the first three games of the regular season after he was suspended for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Kedon Slovis, who took over for Mills following Houston’s first series, was 11 of 15 for 71 yards. He led the Texans down the field to set up a 43-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn on the opening drive of the second half to cut the gap to 13-10.

Graham Mertz came in for Slovis and was intercepted by Ambry Thomas in the fourth quarter. That set up a 3-yard touchdown pass from rookie Max Brosmer — the former Minnesota Gophers quarterback — to fellow undrafted free agent Myles Price on fourth down with 9:52 left.

Brosmer, who came in after Brett Rypien was 5 of 8 for 47 yards.

Houston’s final two drives ended in interceptions by Kahlef Hailassie.

Sitting out

Among the several Vikings veterans who didn't play were wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who's still recovering from a mild left hamstring strain he suffered late last month, and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, who continues to work his way back from a season-ending knee injury a year ago.

Houston running back Nick Chubb, who signed with the team in the offseason, didn't play. He missed practice time during the week after taking a shot to the head.

Former Gopher Aireontae Ersery, a second-round draft pick of the Texans, got the start at right tackle Saturday. Ersery was the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year in 2024, the first University of Minnesota player to earn that honor since 2005.

Up next

Texans: Host the Carolina Panthers next Saturday.

Vikings: Host the New England Patriots next Saturday.

