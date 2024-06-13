The Jacksonville Jaguars have come to terms with quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a five-year, $275 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Lawrence, 24, had an 8-8 record, throwing for 4,016 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2023.

The 6-foot-6 pivot is fourth all-time in Jaguars history in passing yards (11,770) and passing touchdowns (58).

He helped Jacksonville to an AFC South title and a wild-card win in 2022.

The Jaguars went 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season.

More to come.