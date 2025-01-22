JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — General manager Trent Baalke is out in Jacksonville after the Jaguars failed to land second interviews with three of their top coaching candidates.

Owner Shad Khan made the announcement Wednesday, hours after Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen withdrew his name for consideration for the Jaguars job and agreed to a new contract with the Buccaneers. Coen had been scheduled to interview with the Jaguars on Wednesday.

“Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately,” Khan said in a statement. “Trent leaves us with my deepest appreciation for his efforts over the past five seasons."

Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager and will “continue the process of interviewing candidates to serve as our new head coach,” Khan said.

It had become clear that Baalke was impeding Jacksonville's coaching search, with Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn taking other jobs without a sit-down interview with the Jaguars. And Coen's call may have forced Khan's decision when the OC canceled a visit to Jacksonville and chose to keep his current job in Tampa Bay.

