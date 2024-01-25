Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke is so confident that impending free-agent Josh Allen will return to the team next season, he's guaranteed it.

Baalke promised on Thursday that the 26-year-old EDGE rusher would be a Jaguar in 2024.

“Josh Allen is going to be a Jaguar next year.” — Jaguars GM Trent Baalke



Jaguars LB Josh Allen coming off a 17.5 sack season will be a free agent.



Baalke said negotiations haven’t started yet but definitive Allen will be in JAX. Franchise tag available if they need to use it. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 25, 2024

Named to the Pro Bowl this season for a second time, Allen appeared in all 17 games for the Jags this past season. He recorded 66 tackles, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Originally taken with the seventh overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kentucky, Allen has recorded 45.0 sacks in his five seasons with the team.

Baalke said that negotiations between his team and Allen have yet to begin.

As the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe notes, the Jaguars do have the option to franchise tag Allen.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and cornerback Tre Herndon are among the team's other impending free agents.